Infinite: Paramount Pushes Mark Wahlberg Movie to 2021

Yet another feature film release is getting slapped with a major delay in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Infinite, a new Mark Wahlberg sci-fi thriller from director Antoine Fuqua, was initially scheduled to hit theaters this August. Filming has been completed on the project, but the post-production stage of the project is proving difficult during this period of social distancing. In order to give everyone adequate time to complete the film, and to launch it in a much more favorable box office season, Paramount has moved Infinite to a new date on May 28, 2021.

According to Deadline, Fuqua and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura are about 11 weeks into making the director’s cut, and are still working as if they still have the original August 7th release date. Infinite is an adaptation of the D. Eric Maikranz novel The Reincarnationist Papers and stars Wahlberg as a self-medicated man on the verge of suicide, haunted by skills he doesn’t remember learning and memories of locations he never visited. He’s rescued by a group of people called “Infinites” who help him rediscover his memories, and hope he can help them thwart a member of the group who has horrifying plan for humanity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinite was filmed in several locations around the world, including London, Wales, Scotland, Thailand, Nepal, the Alps, New York City, and Mexico City. There were plans to show the first sizzle reel for the film at SXSW and Cinemacon, but both events were cancelled.

“It has been an extra challenge because we’re all in different places,” di Bonaventura said. “It’s an inescapable truth that one of the things that happens in the editing room is the three of us, me, Antoine and our editor Conrad [Buff IV], will be standing there and we’ll make changes. And then one of us will come in later and as those other people are watching, it affects you. If it’s too slow, you feel it. You can feel the other person’s experience. That’s the part we’re having a hard time replicating. You might think it’s the perfect length, but you find ultimate judgment in the room, together, and that’s hard to do with phone calls. It’s weird, but when if Antoine and I have a whole bunch of ideas and we try them with the second editor, Conrad comes into the room and he doesn’t have to say anything. Because you know he’s watching and it makes you judge your work harder. So we now have more time, but we are dealing with a slower process.”

Fuqua and di Bonaventura previously teamed up for Training Day, which landed Denzel Washington an Oscar back in 2001.