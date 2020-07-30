Marvel Challenges Avengers Fans to Create the Cosmic Cube At Home
Marvel challenged Avengers fans to create the Cosmic Cube at home this week. The publisher told fans to post their best picture of the Avengers artifact on social media and wanted to showcase the best of the best. A lot of this challenge came down to who had access to glass or acrylic boxes and who did not. But, a lot of the entrants were able to do the best with what they had. This is an ongoing challenge that Marvel has been keeping up with over the course of the summer. There have been Arc Reactors, Thor’s Hammer, and even Black Widow’s Bite shooters in the past few months. The creativity from the fans just doesn’t stop though. They keep bringing their A-game no matter which hero is being featured that week.
For those who want to make their own Cosmic Cube at home, Marvel gave some fun tips on their website:
- Sports display cases work great — think baseball size! Grab one of those and some blue paint.
- You know what to do now: Completely paint the cube with blue paint.
- Depending on how much you might want your cube to glow, you can diffuse the light a little bit with some parchment paper. Looking for a bright light? Skip this step!
- Fill in the excess space inside your cube with parchment paper.
- If you’re using LED lights, you can control the cube with a remote to control the brightness inside.
- You’re done! Now be sure to keep the Cosmic Cube out of the wrong hands.
“The possibilities are endless as to what you can create, so go ahead and assemble whatever craft supplies you might need — and be sure to share them on social with the hashtag, #MarvelMission.”
Which of the Infinity Stones is your favorite? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best submissions down below:
A more grounded approach
{ 𝐈𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 } — Mi sono cimentata nella realizzazione del “Tesseract” io ne sono rimasta molto soddisfatta! 🤩 — Curiosa di conoscere i vostri commenti, vi aspetto!⤵️ #tesseract #diy #marvel #marvelcomics #avengers #avengersedit #marveledit #marvelcinematicuniverse #marvelstudios #instatesseract #handmade #instadiy #creating #marvelmission #marvelathome #asgard
Small details rock
Perspective at work
Went ALL-OUT
TESSERACT(Cosmic cube), the jewel of Odin's treasure room!!▶️swipe for video.🔊.◀️ Contains the 'Space stone'💎!! #marvelmission #marvelathome Made using old plastic CD cases, cotton, blue paint, led light !!! @marvel @marvelstudios #mcu #tesseract #cosmiccube #mcufan #avengersendgame #avengers #spacestone #thor #loki #asgard #odin #infinitystones #infinitygauntlet #redskull #captainamerica #universe #multiverse #white #blue #arts #crafts #cosplay #marveluniverse #photography #designs #avengersassemble
Nice work on the case!
Materials: cardboard, glue, scissors, metallic and black paint, copper wire from any old electronics device, flashlight leds and a lot of patience. #marvelmission #marvel #marvelathome #cosmiccube #shield #avengers #loki #teseract #endgame #firstavenger #timestone #battleofnewyork #diy
Serious creativity
#marvelmission I made this tesseract myself out of a softball case, tea lights, cling wrap and spray paint!
That's real pride on display
little family project this weekend everyone had there part in some one is extremely proud of there creation the comic cube/ tesseract we made it by gluing wood together to make a cube sanded it and painted it and wrapped it with an led light using all safe materials you can find at home #marvel #MarvelMission #MarvelAtHome #homemade #tesseract #comiccube #avengers p.s. she really hopes hers gets picked. it's for a contest on marvels Instagram page #marvelgirl
Well done here
Since I’m still stuck at home I decided to make the Cosmic Cube made from glass, acrylic paint, flash light bulbs, and a little bit of Hydra research... #marvelmission#marvelathome#marvel #marvelcomics#marvelstudios#marvelmemes#avengers#captainamerica#ironman#thor#hulk#blackwidow#hawkeye#gotg#starlord#gamora#rocketraccoon#groot#drax#disney#disneyplus#mcu#mcumemes#mcu#spiderman
Not too shabby
And here it is--The tesseract made by me. #marvelmission #marvelathome
