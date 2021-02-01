Marvel Collect's Falcon and Winter Soldier Costume Art Collection Reveals First Look at U.S. Agent, Zemo, and More

✖

Fans are currently in the midst of Disney's first Marvel series WandaVision, but that hasn't halted excitement for the next series up to bat, which will be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We've got a bit longer to wait before we can actually see it hit our television screens, but a new series from Topps Digital for Marvel Collect! will make the wait just a bit easier, and will give fans their best and in some cases first look at the costumes from the anticipated show. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Costume Art Collection includes first looks at U.S. Agent and Baron Zemo, though of course Falcon and Winter Soldier are also part of the new set, and you can check them all out below.

The new collection will debut a new costume card each week for four weeks leading up to the premiere of the show on March 19th and kicks off today with the release of Baron Zemo, and you can find the full schedule of releases below.

(Photo: Topps)

Baron Zemo (releasing today, 2/1)

Falcon (releasing (2/8)

John F. Walker (releasing 2/15)

Winter Soldier (releasing 2/22)

(Photo: Topps)

As you can see in the above images, Zemo has his trademark purple mask and purple-styled suit with a grey trenchcoat and looks pretty spot-on. Next up is Falcon, who is sporting a sleeker suit with far more red in it (like the comics) and some changed-up goggles.

(Photo: Topps)

Up next is John F. Walker, aka U.S. Agent, and this is our really first look at the costume for his MCU debut. We know the government is going to want Walker to step into the void left by Captain America, and you can definitely see that in Walker's costume, which features the same blue and red color scheme and a star on the helmet.

(Photo: Topps)

Last but certainly not least is Winter Soldier, who received a costume redesign, an impressive new arm, and even a slick new haircut for his Disney+ debut, and you can check out his and the other new costume cards in the images above.

Each card will be available in the pack store for six days for $4.99 and will give collectors 750 gems (premium currency), 30,000 coins (standard currency), and one guaranteed rare costume art card.

That's not all that's coming from Marvel Collect! though, as another new set titled 'Who Will Wield The Shield" will also be released in the coming weeks, which will include 12 cards featuring characters and shield artwork.

Marvel Collect! is available for free on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store.

