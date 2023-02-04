Marvel's Jonathan Majors Reveals His History With Clown Training

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed that he's had some clown training. He and his buddy Paul Rudd sat down with The Project to hype the Marvel movie. During their conversation, the Kang the Conqueror reflected on his clown training at Yale. Now, you might not know that the Ivy League has a long tradition of producing people who should be wearing red noses. But, Majors is probably the highest profile one right now. He obviously loves certain aspect of that performance. Marvel fans have probably seen the clip of him juggling on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year. So, it's not like no one can believe that he would be into that kind of thing. But, to hear him speak about it, the respect for the craft is admirable.

"I carry my red nose with me everywhere I go," Majors began. "I will admit, currently, it's at the Park Hyatt, it was left behind. It's not with me. It's always nearby." When asked why he still carries it, the MCU villain offered, "Clowning is something special. It allows you to go to a place that is unsocialized, a bit wild, a bit zany. It lets you take off your daily armor and play."

Tons of Praise For the Kang the Conqueror Actor

Werewolf by Night producer Brian Gay hyped the Kang star in front of his big villainous debut. Fans need to know what they're in for. "Jonathan is a phenomenal actor and comes in prepared and so thoughtful," Gay explained. "And I think part of the fun is that we got someone who is so talented that he can play as they say in Loki, the low keys and the high keys, and go across the whole range with him. I'm so excited for everyone to see the incredible work he's done. I think that he's an incredible presence on the MCU. And when he steps on screen, you know that Kang is there. He gives that embodiment and that gravitas that's so focal to that character."

Marvel describes the big Kang debut in the movie's latest synopsis: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

