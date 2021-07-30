Marvel LEGO Set Reveals First Look at Shang-Chi Costume

✖

Most of the attention in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is understandably focused on WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a new LEGO set leak shifts the spotlight a bit to another anticipated MCU project. That would be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and to this point, we haven't seen anything in regards to visuals from the film. Thanks to LEGO that's no longer the case, as the Battle at the Ancient Village, set features our first look at several characters from the film, including our first look at the Shang-Chi costume thanks to the promo art attached to the box.

The suit is all red and black, with a red vest-style suit and the logo overlaid over the chest with black material, though the red underneath this section seems to be a bit darker and has some shine to it. The sleeves don't seem to run all the way to the hand in the art, as you can see a bit of his arm.

He also seems to be wearing black pants but it's hard to make out any other details with the glare on the box.

We also see costumes for Xialing, Wenwu, and Death Dealer, and there's also a cute little creature named Morris next to Shang-Chi. As for the set itself, it features a large red and white dragon swirling around and attacking the village. LEGO sets don't always depict actual scenes from the movie, so this doesn't mean this exact scene will happen or even that this is the design of a dragon in the film.

That's important to note since Fin Fang Foom is a possible candidate for the movie. In the comics, he is often depicted as green, and this is clearly not green. This could be someone else entirely or even an ability that one of the characters has at some point in the film because being able to conjure up a dragon at any time is clearly a dope thing to be able to do, but for now, we have no idea if we'll see this dragon in the movie.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated to hit theaters on July 9th.

What do you think about the suit? Let us know in the comments and as always feel free to talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!