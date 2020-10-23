Doug Jones Would "Jump at the Chance" to Return as Marvel's Silver Surfer

✖

Doug Jones, who played the spacefaring Silver Surfer in 2007's Fantastic Four sequel, says he would "jump at the chance" to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Fox's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, where Laurence Fishburne voices the silver-coated surfer named Norrin Radd, the cosmic energy of the Silver Surfer disrupts the superhuman powers of superhero family Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd), Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis), and squabbling siblings Sue Storm (Jessica Alba) and Johnny Storm (Chris Evans). When Radd inadvertently reawakens the four's first enemy, Doctor Doom (Julian McMahon), they discover the Silver Surfer is the herald to Galactus — a cloud-like entity that feeds on planets.

Asked by ComicBook.com if he's eager to return to Fantastic Four or focus on other projects like CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery, Jones answered, "I'm happy either way."

"If they were going to bring the Silver Surfer back to film, [if] it was offered to me, I would jump at the chance. I loved playing him," Jones told Comic Book's Jamie Lovett. "He was so heroic and angelic and Christ-like even. He's the kind of superhero that I want to be in my real life. And beautiful. He had the best ass I've ever had on film. So if I could play him again, I would jump at the chance, sure."

In 2007, Fox tapped Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski to script a Silver Surfer spinoff taking place after the events of Rise of the Silver Surfer. Part origin movie, the spinoff was "designed to answer the questions that were asked in [F4: Rise of the Silver Surfer] but really weren't dealt with there," Straczynski told IGN.

More than a decade later, in 2018, Fox reportedly hired Y: The Last Man and Runaways co-creator Brian K. Vaughan to develop Silver Surfer. Following Disney's multi-billion acquisition of 20th Century Fox, a sale that included the screen rights of the Fantastic Four and ancillary characters, the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios was reported to be developing a Silver Surfer movie set in the MCU.

Filmmaker Adam McKay, who scripted Marvel's Ant-Man, previously identified the Silver Surfer as the character he most wants to bring to life in the MCU if given the opportunity.

"That's the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer," the Anchorman and Vice director told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2018. "Visually ... You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer. At the same time, there's a great emotional story in there, where a guy has to make the choice to save his planet."

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery premiere Thursdays on CBS All Access.