Marvel Star’s New Sci-Fi Film Hit With Major Delay

The release date for Chris Pratt‘s sci-fi thriller Mercy has been delayed to January 23, 2026, from its initial August 15, 2025 debut (via Deadline). The Amazon MGM Studios project is currently the only major release scheduled for that date in 2026. Mercy leaving a vacant spot on August 15 means Universal Pictures’ action sequel Nobody 2, once again starring Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen, is the only major title releasing that day. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov and written by Marco van Belle, Mercy follows a detective, played by Pratt, who has to prove his innocence after being accused of a violent crime. The film is said to be “set in the near future when capital crime has increased.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mercy also stars Rebecca Ferguson (Dune franchise), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country), Annabelle Wallis (Malignant), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Kenneth Choi (9-1-1), Kylie Rogers (Beau is Afraid), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), and Jeff Pierre (Walker).

The announcement of the delay comes a few months after Pratt was injured on set during the production of Mercy. The actor shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) in April 2024, including images of his injured ankle.

“Mercy filming day 4. I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff,” Pratt wrote. “Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward.”

In June 2024 interview with Collider, Ferguson offered a couple of details about her character, Maddox, and why she was interested in playing the AI judge in Mercy.

“The character was intriguing, but the director and the producer, so Timur [Bekmambetov] and the producer, Chuck Rovan, who did Oppenheimer, it was the conversations with them about where they wanted to take the character of Maddox,” she said. “I have basically one look and so many small details in the acting. I know it’s AI and it once again, puts me in sort of a futuristic box. For me, I pick the roles due to the character and what I haven’t done before.”

Ferguson also described her co-star Pratt as “the loveliest, kindest, and very smart human being.”

“I’m not saying that I’m shocked. It’s just, like, I’m so happy to be working with such lovely people. I feel very lucky,” she added. “He’s such a goofball with a very high intelligence.”

Pratt is reuniting with Amazon MGM Studios on the new film after starring in Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War, released on the Amazon streamer in 2021, followed by the action sci-fi series The Terminal List in 2022. The studio announced last year that Pratt and Taylor Kitsch would reprise their roles in the prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.