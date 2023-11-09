Here's when and where to watch Loki season 2 episode 6.

Loki is running out of time. Marvel's Loki season 2 finale airs tonight (Thursday, November 9) — just in time for The Marvels to tear a hole into the multiverse. Last week's "Science/Fiction" saw a time-slipping Loki (Tom Hiddleston) attempt to go back in time to before the Temporal Loom melted down and spaghettified the Time Variance Authority... and his friends Mobius (Owen Wilson), O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Loki then traveled to branched timelines to track down his friends in their past lives, using their collective temporal aura to jump back to just before the end of episode 4.

"If I can't save the TVA from being destroyed," Loki warns O.B., "there will be nothing to protect against what's coming." Or who's coming: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the warmonger variant of He Who Remains and 1893's Victor Timely.

Below, read on to find out everything you need to know about the Loki season 2 finale, including what time Loki episode 6 will release.

When Is the Last Episode of Loki Season 2?



Loki episode 6 is the season finale and airs Thursday, November 9.

When Does the New Episode of Loki Come Out?

The Loki finale premieres at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Disney+.

Loki Season 2 Episode 6 Runtime

The Loki finale reportedly has a run time of 56 minutes and 05 seconds (51 minutes and 10 seconds without credits).

Loki season 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.