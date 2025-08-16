Marvel Already Set Up the Perfect Blade Storyline 7 Years Ago According to This Shocking MCU Theory

Marvel Studios already had the perfect storyline for its struggling Blade movie, according to this wild new theory that connects the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the development of a Blade reboot back in 2019, when Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali was announced to be the MCU’s vampire hunter, Eric Brooks. Since then, however, Marvel has struggled to crack the right formula for the MCU’s much-anticipated Blade reboot, even though the perfect story might have already been set up seven years ago.

A fantastic fan theory shared on Instagram suggests that the MCU’s Blade movie could have kicked off in the wake of Thanos’ snap with the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War. Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan acquired the six Infinity Stones in 2018 and used them to wipe out half the living population of the universe, thrusting everyone into five years of turmoil, before the Avengers reversed this event. It’s important to distinguish that Thanos wiped out half of everything alive, as this wouldn’t have impacted the MCU’s vampires – who are considered to be the undead.

Vampires are still a very new addition to the MCU, so we’re still not entirely clear on the exact lore surrounding these creatures. We’ve heard Mahershala Ali’s voice as Blade in Eternals’ post-credits scene, and we met Saracen (Terrence Clowe) as a member of Emil Blonsky’s (Tim Roth) wellness retreat in 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but they’ve had little development. Even so, it’s common knowledge that vampires aren’t technically alive, which gives them the illusion of immortality, and means they may have been immune to Thanos’ snap, which would have effectively doubled the vampire-to-human ratio after Infinity War.

This means that, had Blade released in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War and the game-changing snap, the movie could have seen Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker battling an influx of vampires who survived Thanos. This would have been a brilliant story, not least because it could have connected Blade’s never-ending battle to a major MCU event, but could have also better explored the Blip. Marvel Studios has routinely shied away from exploring life during the five-year-long Blip, despite this being a lengthy period rich with fertile storytelling opportunities, but Blade could have solved this problem.

Blade was removed from the MCU’s upcoming release schedule in October 2024, following a long period of turmoil that saw two different directors and several different writers pass through the project. Since last year, Marvel has been quietly continuing development on its Blade reboot, and is apparently now heading in a good direction with the movie, but we’re yet to hear any solid updates. It would be fantastic to see Blade explore the MCU’s Blip, but it’s more likely we’ll be getting a present-day story that integrates Mahershala Ali into the modern MCU.

