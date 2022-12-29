Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Gets Epic Fan-Made Poster

Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania will take tha characters into the Quantum Realm and introduce us to the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who will be the main antagonist of The Multiverse Saga. Kang the Conqueror will not only appear in the third Ant-Man film, he will also headline the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is a few years away. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the fifth Avengers movie, but they haven't exactly begun filming yet, and it's making fans antsy. So much so that one fan has imagined what a poster for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty could look like.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Tymdesign created a fan poster that imagines what we can expect from the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In the poster we see a new lineup of Avengers that includes Ant-Man, Wasp, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and Shang-Chi. You can even see Majors' Kang the Conqueror standing ominously in the background. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

