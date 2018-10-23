‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Special Look Trailer Debuts Brand New Song

With right around two months until Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters, fans around the world have finally been gifted with the first look at one of the film’s new original songs, performed by star Emily Blunt.

In a “special look” trailer, which you can watch in the video above, Marry Poppins (Blunt) arrives to take care of the children once again, and takes the next generation on a magical adventure. About halfway through the 60-second promo, she begins to sing a new song that wasn’t featured in the original film.

The song is called “Can You Imagine That,” and it immediately lets fans know that Blunt’s take on the character can definitely match the whimsical singing voice of Julie Andrews, while still providing her own unique spin.

Earlier this year, Blunt revealed what initially drew her to the role, and how it will be different from Andrews’ original take.

“[The director] Rob Marshall called me a couple of years ago and pitched it to me,” Blunt told Variety. “The script hadn’t been written and they hadn’t written the songs, they were just crafting a narrative. He explained that this was much more in the same world as the books. It’s set in the ’30s during the Great Depression, which is when P.L. Travers wrote them. It was the idea of having a darker backdrop in which hope could reappear from the skies. I loved the idea and I love and believe in him.

“What he did for me was huge. Having somebody like Julie Andrews, who is iconic, play somebody like Mary Poppins, who is also iconic, it could have felt like I was rolling aside this huge boulder. But Rob made it feel so intimate for me and empowering for me, so I could have my own version of her. I didn’t watch the original during the process. I had a memory of the movie seared into my brain from when I was a child, but I didn’t want the distraction of the amazing Julie’s version of her. I just read the books. This is my interpretation of Mary.”

Mary Poppins Returns is set to arrive in theaters on December 19, 2019.