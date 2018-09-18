‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Trailer Released

With only three more months before Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel is set to debut in theaters, the full trailer for Mary Poppins Returns has finally arrived online!

In the new trailer, Emily Blunt takes over the role of the titular nanny, made famous by Julie Andrews in the original film. You can also catch Lin Manuel Miranda playing a chimney sweep named Jack.

Mary Poppins Returns takes place years after the first film, and both Jane and Michael Banks have become adults. After dealing with a personal loss, Mary Poppins shows back up on their doorstep.

Earlier this year, Blunt revealed what initially drew her to the role, and how it will be different from Andrews’ original take.

“[The director] Rob Marshall called me a couple of years ago and pitched it to me,” Blunt told Variety. “The script hadn’t been written and they hadn’t written the songs, they were just crafting a narrative. He explained that this was much more in the same world as the books. It’s set in the ’30s during the Great Depression, which is when P.L. Travers wrote them. It was the idea of having a darker backdrop in which hope could reappear from the skies. I loved the idea and I love and believe in him.

“What he did for me was huge. Having somebody like Julie Andrews, who is iconic, play somebody like Mary Poppins, who is also iconic, it could have felt like I was rolling aside this huge boulder. But Rob made it feel so intimate for me and empowering for me, so I could have my own version of her. I didn’t watch the original during the process. I had a memory of the movie seared into my brain from when I was a child, but I didn’t want the distraction of the amazing Julie’s version of her. I just read the books. This is my interpretation of Mary.”

Mary Poppins Returns is set to arrive in theaters on December 19, 2019.