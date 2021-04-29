Masters of the Universe Star Noah Centineo Exits He-Man Role

✖

Noah Centineo has exited the Masters of the Universe movie that is coming down the pipe at Sony. The company will now try to find a new person to bring Prince Adam and He-Man to life on the big screen for a new generation. Collider first reported this news in a bombshell today. Aaron and Adam Nee’s task in directing the movie just got a whole lot harder without their main star. There have been a lot of writers attached to the project over the years. David S. Goyer tried his hand early in the process. Christopher Yost also had a crack at it. Even Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum had a go. But, without Centineo, they run up against one of the biggest obstacles of all. Who will play He Man? He’s the biggest part of this project outside of Skeleton. Without the right leading man attached to the role, it could prove disastrous for the project going forward.

In some previous comments to MTV News, the actor had spoken about the weight of such a role.

"It’s a really big responsibility," Centineo said during the MTV Awards. "This is like first one in, last one out every single day, which I’ve done before, but I’ve never done it on a studio level. Which, studio-level is the same as indie, but like, they got playback... It’s a big opportunity and I feel more than ready to tackle it… I’ve been screaming [the catchphrase] until my voice is vocally fried, man."

Centineo also addressed the tone of the upcoming film and couldn't reveal a ton about it at that time. But, the star did showcase a lot of trust in both of his director's artistic vision for the property.

"It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe." Centineo explained. "The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so."

