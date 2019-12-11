Matrix 4 New Release Date Revealed

Fans of the Matrix are excited to see a sequel being developed with part of the cast returning, something that at one point seemed like it would never happen. Now that project gets a little closer to reality with a new release date, and it seems Warner Bros. has pegged the Untitled Matrix Film for the May 21st spot in 2021. The new film is set to start filming sometime in 2020 and will feature not only the return of Lana Wachowski but also Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. WB Chairman Toby Emmerich couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the franchise and Wachowski back into the fold.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Matrix, you can find the official description for the first film below.

“The box-office sensation follows the trials of a young computer programmer (Keanu Reeves) searching to determine the deepest reality of a post-Apocalyptic world. His journey uncovers a web of deceit and massive computer-generated illusions obscuring the truth. As the character Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) said to Neo (Reeves), “No one can be told what The Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.” The same is true for this mind-blowing movie. The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and was produced by Joel Silver.”

Are you excited for Matrix 4? Let us know in the comments!