Matrix Fans Rush To Watch Movie Before It Leaves HBO Max
The Matrix is leaving HBO Max tomorrow and fans are rushing to go watch it before it leaves the service. All of the movies in that trilogy have ardent defenders online, so it’s not surprising to see so many people speak up. But, this constant shuffling of titles is a curious development for a lot of customers. It was more manageable when there were only two huge services managing these libraries. Now, the streaming market is so crowded that there’s no telling where it will end up. However, Matrix fans won’t have to worry about that as much because there’s still time to get your fix of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss before it leaves HBO Max. There’s been a ton of traction around this series before The Matrix 4 hits theaters in December.
Some colorful characters to brighten up your feed. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/60aafLXcg8— HBO Max (@hbomax) May 22, 2021
Speaking of that fourth entry, Jessica Henwick spoke to Comicbook.com about the big return. She promised that it would change the film industry just like the originals did. That sentiment has been shared by multiple people on the set and that has to get the fans excited.
"There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," she told us. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."
Will you be checking out The Matrix on HBO Max? Let us know down in the comments!
The version of The Matrix on HBO Max is actually the remastered one which fixes the color grade, so it doesn't have that overbearing green tint all over everything.
It's quite remarkable how much of an improvement that made.— algernon97 (@algernon972) May 23, 2021
they’re taking the matrix off hbo max and im sad 😔— ny❣️ (@nyvkv) May 25, 2021
Just started watching the matrix for the first time and I can already tell you I would’ve taken the blue pill lol— L.Dre 🧸 (@ldrethegiant) May 30, 2021
Spending this Sunday watching the "Matrix" trilogy. #nowwatching #thematrix pic.twitter.com/wCYG3G9Qoc— Jill (@MsJillbill) May 30, 2021
Watching films by queer creators! The Matrix Reloaded directed by the Wachowskis!#action #thriller #scifi #director #film #women #womenempowerment #queer #queerempowerment #asianlivesmatter #brownlivesmatter #blacklivesmatter #lgbtqia #transwomenarewomen #translivesmatter #self pic.twitter.com/TcQjTY8BU6— Adwaita Das (@adwaita_one) May 30, 2021
Watching the matrix. Neo is just like me— И℮☤L (@deepfriedchad) May 30, 2021
When you plan to watch The Matrix Reloaded but than HBO Max Roku decides to be screwy for the night: pic.twitter.com/oaARFlFnky— Isaac ''Paper Garden'' Brown (@IPaperGardenB) May 20, 2021
Unless I’m experiencing some kind of glitch in the matrix, all the Alan Partridge stuff in HBO Max disappeared WHILE I was watching it.— Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) May 27, 2021