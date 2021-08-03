Matt Damon Explains Why Superheroes Are Dominating Movies

✖

The rise of superhero films has been challenging for some in Hollywood, as the popularity of these films has dominated the market over the past few years, especially as the universe continues to expand. That especially goes for the MCU, but you could say this about all superhero projects, which continue to not just pull in domestic audiences but also international crowds in droves. Matt Damon had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok, and he might reprise it for Thor: Love & Thunder. That said, he might not end up starring in one as the featured character, as in a recent interview with The Times he not only talked about how the watching of movies has changed and is changing with the new generation but also how superhero movies have affected studio choices and film selection.

"The way they watch is different to how we did. How can you watch a movie if you are texting? As someone who makes these things I can’t say I love that. Movies as we know them aren’t going to be a thing in our kids’ lives. And that makes me sad," Damon said.

As for choosing which films to make, Damon says superhero movies can reach such a massive audience internationally and domestically that it's a pretty simple choice for a studio to make.

"It made the most profitable movie, one that could travel around the world. And if you want a movie to travel and play big you want the least amount of cultural confusion. So there is the rise of the superhero movie, right? They’re easy for everyone. You know who the good person is, who the bad person is. They fight three times and the good person wins twice," Damon said.

While not the traditional superhero movie you think of these days, Damon recently spoke about being offered a role in Avatar, which he could've made a pretty penny for. Damon spoke a bit about the pitch from James Cameron.

"Now, listen. I don't need anybody. I don't need a name for this, a named actor. If you don't take this, I'm going to find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn't really need you. But if you take the part, I'll give you 10 percent," Damon said of Cameron's offer.

"I couldn't do it – but Cameron said to me in the course of that conversation, 'Well, you know, I've only made six movies.' I didn't realise that. He works so infrequently, but his movies, you know all of them. So it feels like he's made more than he has. I realised in having to say no that I was probably passing on the chance to ever work with him. So that sucked and that's still brutal. But my kids are all eating. I'm doing OK," Damon said.

Is Damon right about superhero movies? Let us know in the comments!