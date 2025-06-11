2024 Breakout Star Becomes Fan-Favorite X-Men Hero In Incredible Marvel Art

Following her breakout performance in 2024, Margaret Qualley has been imagined as a much-anticipated X-Men hero ahead of the character’s possible introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In recent months, there has been a great deal of speculation about who might be cast as the MCU’s official X-Men team, with reports hinting at a younger roster for the mutant superhero group. Margaret Qualley has emerged as a possible cast member following her breakthrough role in The Substance, and new fan art imagines Qualley as none other than Rogue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The art, shared by spdrmnkyxxiii, puts Margaret Qualley in a comic-accurate costume as Rogue, with a yellow top and gloves, a green jacket, and her trademark white streak in her hair. Qualley has taken on some brilliant roles since portraying Jill Garvey in The Leftovers, gaining more and more attention, so it would make sense for a role in the MCU to be next. While Qualley’s home state of Montana is a long way from Rogue’s roots in Mississippi, Qualley would be an inspired choice for the role, and she could finally bring a faithful adaptation of Rogue into live-action.

In 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise, now known to be set on Earth-10005, Rogue was portrayed by Anna Paquin. While she was a central character throughout the franchise’s original trilogy, acting as the audiences eyes and ears when introduced to the X-Men and Charles Xavier’s school, she was far removed from her Marvel Comics counterpart, which caused some controversy. Margaret Qualley’s youthful and charismatic roles in projects such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Nice Guys, Maid, and Poor Things have proven she’d be a fantastic choice for Rogue, and The Substance demonstrated her leading lady potential.

Rogue could be one of the central characters of the MCU’s X-Men storylines, being given much more attention than she ever was in Fox’s X-Men franchise. Marvel Studios would perhaps benefit from Rogue starting as a villain, just as she does in Marvel Comics. This could lead to her stealing Captain Marvel’s powers, then later becoming a member of the X-Men and a formidable hero. Margaret Qualley has demonstrated her ability to pull off playing both a hero and a villain – both of which were captured in The Substance’s Sue.

Recent speculation has suggested that Qualley could join the likes of Harris Dickinson, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Julia Butters, and Sadie Sink as the MCU’s X-Men team. The latter, Stranger Things star Sink, is set to make her MCU debut in 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though it’s unclear whether she’ll be playing Jean Grey, as initially reported. It surely won’t be long before Marvel Studios provides some official X-Men cast updates, which means Margaret Qualley could soon be revealed to actually be joining the MCU.

Do you want to see Margaret Qualley suit up as an X-Men hero in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!