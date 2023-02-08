Mean Girls Musical Adds New Cast Members

Back in 2017, the beloved teen comedy Mean Girls was turned into a Broadway stage musical, and it was announced last year that the fan-favorite production is being adapted as a film for Paramount+. It was previously announced that the film will star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The cast will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian. Now, Deadline is reporting that more actors have been added to the cast.

Avantika (Senior Year), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) have all been cast in the Mean Girls movie musical. While Deadline does not reveal who the new trio is playing in the film, they all reportedly have "major roles." There are still plenty of big parts remaining ranging from Regina's fellow Plastics to other prominent members of the school.

Will the Mean Girls Movie Have New Music?

The show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who recently spoke with The Holywood Reporter about the upcoming film, and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Mean Girls musical.