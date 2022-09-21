Meet Cute Trailer Starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Released





Meet Cute just got a brand new trailer for the Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco romantic comedy. The actress plays Sheila, a woman looking for love with the comedian's character Gary. However, when things don't go great when they meet, she resorts to using a time machine to mold Davidson into the "perfect man" for her. Of course, messing with the flow of time is dangerous and Sheila gets more than she bargains for. Directing the Peacock movie is Alex Lehmann. Noga Pnueli wrote the script and both stars get an executive producer credit on this one. The two work well together with the comedic tension of the situation. You can check it out for yourself down below.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make," Lehmann explained in a previous statement. "I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

In an interview with Glamour earlier this year, Cuoco gushed about her co-star and told fans how excited she was for Meet Cute.

"I knew it was going to happen. We really became very good friends, and he truly is one of the nicest people in the world. I loved seeing him on set, how he was with fans and with the crew. He took pictures with everybody," she revealed. "Some people would walk by and be like, 'F*** you, Pete Davidson.' And then the next person would drive by and be like, 'Oh, my God, I'm your biggest fan!' And he'd laugh."

"I texted him the other day and said, 'What life are you living right now? I just want to know.' I don't even think he knows how famous he is. I know that sounds cheesy. But I don't think he knows," the star added. "I got to know him very well, and he doesn't thrive on that. He's just Pete. He laughs everything off. And I saw the movie recently, and I'm so excited about it. I'm trying not to be biased, but it's really sweet."

Peacock has a fresh synopsis for the movie as well: "When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, it's love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn't fate at all. Sheila's got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man."

