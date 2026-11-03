Miami Vice ’85 Star Teases the Reboot’s Action & Intensity: “This is Gonna Be Fire”

Miami Vice will be making a comeback, over 40 years after the original series became a breakout hit on NBC. In Miami Vice ’85, Austin Butler (Elvis) and Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Sinners) will be taking over the roles of detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs (respectively), as they take on some of Miami’s worst organized crime factions at a time when drug trafficking is at an all-time high, and drug lords are living like kings. Instead of making the same mistake as Michael Mann’s 2006 film and updating to modern times, Miami Vice ’85 will be set a year before the original series began.

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While early promo photos have indicated that director Joseph Kosinlski is nailing the vibe of the original series in terms of style, it’s been less clear what kind of movie we’re actually going to get. The original Miami Vice largely ran on vibes, but also had its fair share of shootouts. Mann’s film went with a documentary-style “realism’ that made the action incredibly hard to follow at times. But Joseph Kosinski has been redefining action cinema in films like Top Gun: Maverick and F1: The Movie – so what does he have in store for Miami Vice ’85!

ComicBook recently had the chance to speak with actor John Leguizamo about his new sci-fi thriller series Exoplanet, which will premiere on Audible this week. During the interview it was clear that Leguizamo was sporting a throwback hairstyle, complete with a thick Tom Selleck moustache. It’s been confirmed that he will be playing Miami Vice’s villain, Esteban Calderone, the infamous drug lord Crockett and Tubbs were battling at the start of the original series. It’s a wild full-circle turn, as Leguizamo also played Estaban’s son, Orlando Calderone, in the original series.

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When talking about how Miami Vice ’85 is coming together, Leguizamo was already fully confident that the film is going to be something special: “I mean, this version: Joe Kozinski, Dan Gilroy, Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler – what? These guys are bringing it, man. We did some gun training together, and Austin and Michael B. were just… They got so good, man. I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fire!’ And I wanted to keep up too, so I’m gonna be shooting and hurting folk and fighting. We’re gonna have incredible choreography.”

Leguizamo was really animate about how director Joseph Kosinski is crafting the film. As a prolific actor who is no stranger to major action or stunt-heavy productions, Leguizamo has to be taken seriously when he says that Miami Vice ’85 is being filmed like no action film before it: “The way that Joe Kozinski shoots, no one shoots like him. No one uses a Turkey camera the way he does. It’s a whole new type of camera, just like Chris Nolan did the IMAX thing: Joe Kozinski has this thing called a “Turkey,” which is the smallest camera that can fit anywhere and can follow you and do crazy things.”

If nothing else, we can attest that the cast of Miami Vice ’85 seem to be enjoying themselves, which will hopefully translate to the screen. “I’m having a blast, bro,” Leguizamo said. “They’re making me. Look so pimpy. I mean, like I said, it’s iconic.”

You can next catch John Leguizamo in Audible’s Exoplanet, the sci-fi-thriller audio series written by Benjamin Percy (Marvel’s Ghost Rider) and executive produced by Andy Weir, author of The Martian and Project Hail Mary. The series sees Leguizamo and his co-stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) playing three astronauts aboard a ship that crash-lands on an alien planet. As three of the surviving astronauts try to find one another and plot their escape, they realize that they’ve each been stranded in three different time periods. You can pre-order Exoplanet HERE. Miami Vice ’85 will be in theaters on May 19, 2028.