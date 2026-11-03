Zach Cregger Wants to Stay Involved in Resident Evil Sequels, And He’s Already Thinking About What’s Next

Zach Cregger said that he wants to remain involved in the Resident Evil franchise as his 2026 release passed the $400 million worldwide mark. When Cregger took on the role of director of the latest film in the video game adaptation franchise, he was coming off the highs of Weapons, which won Amy Madigan a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance. He then did the unthinkable with Resident Evil, a franchise that was mostly known as a guilty pleasure throughout the first seven releases. Cregger lured people into theaters and delivered a Resident Evil movie that was the best pure horror movie since the first film in 2002.

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In an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni, Cregger talked about working on the franchise and what he wants to do next with it. When asked if he would mind if there were more Resident Evil movies following his, Cregger said, “I would want to have some hand in them. I can’t help but have an idea for where that franchise — I’m calling it a franchise — could go. So, certainly.”

Zach Cregger wants to remain creatively involved in potential ‘Resident Evil' sequels 🧟‍♂️



“I can’t help but have an idea for where that franchise could go"



(via Puck News) pic.twitter.com/i4cS1h4Gho — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 2, 2026

Zach Cregger Has Big Plans for Resident Evil

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Cregger has said that he wasn’t interested in moving on and making a sequel to his Resident Evil movie, as he has often said there are a lot of stories that he wants to tell and doesn’t want to get tied down to just one franchise. His first horror movie was Barbarian, and he followed that up with Weapons. Both were original horror films that helped build him into a director on the rise. Resident Evil broke that pattern, as it is a franchise movie based on a video game, but Cregger made it his own, and it looks nothing like anything that came before it while still playing true to the games. Up next for Cregger is the sci-fi film called The Flood, which will be released in 2028.

Fans wanted a Weapons sequel, and Cregger is producing a prequel about Aunt Gladys. He is not directing it, although he worked on the story. Now, it seems he is taking the same approach with Resident Evil. It almost feels like Cregger wants to stay involved in his successful films, but isn’t as keen on directing them, wanting to keep trying to make new ideas. He is also writing the script for the upcoming horror movie Siren Head, based on an internet phenomenon, but he also isn’t planning on directing that, with Brian Duffield set to direct.

Cregger admitted that a movie like Barbarian never felt right for a sequel because he considers the story “foul.” However, with Weapons, making a movie about Aunt Gladys was a no-brainer, and Cregger said that he can’t help but think of everywhere a Resident Evil sequel could go. The ending of Resident Evil had the main protagonist turn into a monster, so there is no telling what Cregger could do next if he decides to help create the story for upcoming movies in that franchise.

What are your thoughts on Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie? Let us know what you’d like to see in the sequels in the comments below.