Mickey: The Story of a Mouse Teaser Trailer Released

Today is the final day of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, the official launch of The Walt Disney Company's 100th-anniversary celebration, and Disney+ has released a new teaser trailer and key art for Mickey: The Story of a Mouse. Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol) directed the documentary, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 18th, Mickey Mouse's "birthday." Mickey: The Story of a Mouse premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March and screened at this year's Sun Valley Film Festival, Newport Summer Film Series, and other festivals. Here's the official synopsis for Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, provided by Disney:

"As one of the world's most beloved characters, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney's burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, 'Steamboat Willie.' Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator's remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent. Director Jeff Malmberg and Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (who previously teamed up for Won't You Be My Neighbor?) examine the cultural significance of the nearly 100-year-old cartoon mouse. The documentary also features an exclusive animated short film, 'Mickey in a Minute,' created by the legendary hand-drawn team from Walt Disney Animation Studios."

"Ninety-four years ago, Walt Disney created a mouse that would become one of the world's most beloved characters," said Marjon Javadi, vice president of Disney Original Documentary, in a press release. "We are excited for the world to see Mickey Mouse in a way they've never seen him before. Our award-winning team of filmmakers captures Mickey's journey through the years and reminds us why he has had such an impact on us."

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse features Disney animators Eric Goldberg, Mark Henn, and Randy Haycock, and animation artist Floyd Norman. Art historian Carmenita Higginbotham, director of Walt Disney Archives Rebecca Cline, and archivist Kevin Kern also appear. The film features exclusive archival footage and interviews as it purports to examine the ongoing artistic and cultural significance, as well as the controversies, surrounding Mickey Mouse. The film also features a brand new hand-drawn animated short, "Mickey in a Minute," and documents its animation process with Eric Goldberg, Mark Henn, and Randy Haycock.

"Mickey Mouse is a symbol we see every day of our lives," director Jeff Malmberg says. "We all know Mickey, but he means different things to different people. We felt like Mickey deserved a documentary that was joyful but also honest. I'm glad that Disney allowed us to delve so deeply into the evolutions and meanings of the world's most famous mouse."

Mickey: The Story of Mouse debuts on Disney+ on November 18th.