Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Members Who Quit After Tom Cruise Rant Offered Jobs by Porn Company

Last week, audio of Tom Cruise sounding off on Mission: Impossible 7 crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols went viral with a second incident reportedly taking place just a few days later, allegedly prompting five of the film's crew to quit the production. While it's also been reported that production on the action film is temporarily shut down and Cruise is taking an early holiday break, the departing crew already has a job offer from a porn company.

According to CinemaBlend, adult entertainment camming site Stripchat is extending employment to the crew members who left the Mission: Impossible 7 production. According to Stripchat vice president Max Bennett, the site is planning a series following the lives of cam girls next year and feel that the former Mission Impossible crew would be a "valuable asset".

"I heard about the recent news and the clip of Tom Cruise’s expletive-filled rant at employees on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 for not following strict protocols put in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus. It seems there was a subsequent tirade that resulted in 5 employees quitting the movie entirely. I wanted to extend an offer to those employees – and any others who might quit the movie – to work for Stripchat, a leading adult webcam site that boasts cutting edge streaming technology and A/V capabilities," Bennett said. "We're actually planning on shooting our own series devoted to cam girls' lives in 2021. We're confident their skills will easily translate and they can be a valuable asset here at Stripchat as we ring in the new year. Not to mention they can work from the comfort of home! And our workplace culture is pleasant and enjoyable."

Last week, The Sun was the first to leak the now-infamous audio leak in which Cruse can be heard addressing members of the crew in what has been described as a tirade over the reported violation of social distancing rules.

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise said, in part. "We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

Response to Cruise's comments have been mixed. While most agree that the problem needed to be addressed, some noted that Cruise's approach might not be one they would have taken -- including George Clooney who supported Cruise's concerns while noting he might have handled things differently.

"He didn't overreact because it is a problem," Clooney told Howard Stern. "I have a friend who's an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response."

Clooney continued, "I wouldn't have done it that big. I wouldn't have, you know, pulled people out. You're in a position of power and it's tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right about that. And, you know if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It's just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way. I understand why he did it. He's not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don't know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don't know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before."