Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Secrets of New Sequel's Sword Fight Scene

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and it's certainly a major undertaking for Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and everyone at the studio. Initial reactions to Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One are pretty positive, with some focusing on Hayley Atwell's performance. With everything we've seen in the trailers, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be one of the most action-packed films in the franchise, and fans have been loving everything they've seen so far. ComicBook.Com's Brandon Davis recently attended the world premiere of the film where he had the chance to speak with Rebecca Ferguson and she revealed some secrets behind a film sword fight scene in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

"I mean, it was another form of training. I mean, what's so lovely is when you've done Mission films, you have the underlying sort of stepping stone into action and movement." Ferguson revealed to us. "I can tell you I did a sword fight. It was quite fun. I had to fight with a sword, right? Then you have to learn how to fight with half a sword for the CGI when things go in. So when we get really close to each other, the sword is just a knife, but you have to move it as if it's just a sword. So you now have to play with different levels of existing metal equipment."

What Does "Dead Reckoning" Mean?

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently revealed the meaning behind the "Dead Reckoning" title, which was unveiled at last year's CinemaCon.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie told Light the Fuse. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12th!

