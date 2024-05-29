Moana 2 Synopsis Reveals How Much Time Has Passed Between Movies

Moana is returning to the big screen this year to once again set sail across the ocean. Moana 2 arrives in theaters on November 27th and will see the titular hero reunite with the demigod Maui, eight years after the original Moana was released. In that time, the first Moana has become one of the most popular movies in the world, but the story on-screen won't exactly mirror the time that has passed in reality.

When the trailer for Moana 2 arrived on Wednesday morning, Disney also unveiled a new synopsis for the film. That synopsis came with the reveal that the Disney sequel takes place three years after the story of the original. That allows some time to pass in Moana's world, giving her the chance to grow up and evolve a little bit, but not enough time as passed that everything in her life is drastically different.

You can check out the official synopsis for Moana 2 below.

"Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Moana 2 will see the return of original stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. featuring music from Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. Lin Manuel Miranda won't be coming back to write songs for Moana 2.

Moana Live-Action Movie

In addition to Moana 2, Disney is also working on a live-action version of the first Moana film. Dwayne Johnson is producing the live-action film and reprising his role as Maui. In that film, however, Cravalho won't be playing the titular role. A new actress will be taking over the role, but Cravalho is set to be an executive producer.

The live-action Moana is being directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail. Original Moana writer Jared Bush wrote the new screenplay alongside Dana Ledoux Miller.

This adventure was initially set to hit theaters in Summer 2025, but Disney opted to push the film back, seemingly to fit Johnson's schedule and to create some distance from Moana 2. The film was moved a year ahead, now set to bow on June 19, 2026.