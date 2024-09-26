Moana 2 TV Spot Teases All-New Song "We're Back"

"We're Back," the Moana 2 song that debuted at D23 this summer, takes center stage in a new TV spot for Moana 2. Putting Moana and Maui side by side again, the movie picks up not too long after the events of the first film, and digs into Moana's new and more prominent role in her community. The movie, which began its life as a Disney+ series, reunites Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with Auli'i Cravalho. It has been an unpredictable few years for big blockbusters, but the outlook is pretty good for Moana 2, especially following on the heels of Disney's mega-hits Inside Out 2 (via Pixar) and Deadpool & Wolverine (through their Marvel Studios banner).

The original Moana has been one of the most popular movies on Disney+ over the last couple of years, and Disney has so much faith in this animated sequel that they actually pressed pause on the release plans for a live-action remake of the original that they had been planning, to give this one a clear runway (and maybe to set the stage for a live-action sequel if both movies perform). You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis, via Disney:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, "Moana 2" features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.



The film also features returning stars Rachel House (Moana's Grandma, Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana's father, Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana's mother, Sina), as well as the voices of Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana's ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Moana 2 will be in theaters on November 27th.