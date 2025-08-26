The Strongest Monsters in the Monsterverse: 4 Best Kaiju Ranked

The Monsterverse is home to some of the most powerful kaiju ever to grace the big screen, with many Monsterverse kaiju boasting tremendous strength and powers. The Monsterverse first began with 2014’s Godzilla, which served as a new Hollywood origin story for its title character. The subsequent Monsterverse movies introduce other kaiju as a collection of immense, powerful creatures codenamed “Titans” who have existed on Earth for millennia before finally unveiling themselves to modern man. Among the Titans of the Monsterverse are King Kong, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Rodan, the Skar King, the creatures known as the MUTOs, and many others, all originating from their own corners of the Earth with their own mythology and abilities tied into their respective backstories.

2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters was a key building block in establishing the vast kaiju roster that makes up the Monsterverse. That, in turn, also helps in determining the scale of sheer power and strength of each kaiju, along with ranking the strongest of them in the Monsterverse’s collection. Here are the four strongest kaiju featured in the Monsterverse.

4) Mothra

As one of the most powerful kaiju in Toho and the Monsterverse’s stables alike, Mothra is also well known as arguably the most kind-hearted and benevolent in her role as a true protector of mankind. The Monsterverse version of Mothra is properly born in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters as one of the kaiju opposing King Ghidorah and the rogue Titans. While born with an almost angel-like quality, Mothra has a somewhat more fearsome design in the Monsterverse, complete with a stinger and clawed legs. Like her Toho counterpart, death also can’t keep the Monsterverse Mothra down, with Mothra revived in 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to help Godzilla and Kong defeat the Skar King, establishing Mothra as a reincarnating kaiju just as she is in Toho’s Godzilla universe.

3) King Ghidorah

While Godzilla has faced many kaiju capable of holding their own against him, King Ghidorah stands tall as Godzilla’s arch-enemy, a status that the Monsterverse greatly emphasizes in both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Codenamed “Monster Zero”, King Ghidorah is awakened by an eco-terrorist group and proceeds to unleash a Titan-led war on mankind in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, with only the resolve of a radioactively hyper-charged Godzilla defeating him. One of Ghidorah’s three heads is subsequently used to give life to the cybernetic kaiju Mechagodzilla in Godzilla vs. Kong, with the combined efforts of Godzilla and Kong defeating him for good. Between the two films, the Monsterverse has captured King Ghidorah’s essence well as an airborne kaiju with apocalyptic power.

2) King Kong

The Monsterverse’s simian Titan Kong rules over Skull Island and later the Hollow Earth as one of the most powerful kaiju in the Monsterverse. Standing over thirty stories in height, Kong is more than a match for almost any kaiju on Skull Island as well as nearly any other Titan, Kong defeating his kaiju foes in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island with his well-known combo of strength, savagery, and intellect. Despite their initially acrimonious relationship, Kong even becomes the closest ally of Godzilla himself, with Kong instrumental in helping Godzilla to defeat both Mechagodzilla and the Skar King in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, respectively. With both brains and brawn on his side, Kong even becomes the new leader of the Great Apes of the Hollow Earth after the defeat of the Skar King, fully earning him the title and the throne of King Kong in the Monsterverse.

1) Godzilla

They don’t call him the King of the Monsters for nothing, a title Godzilla deservedly retains as the strongest kaiju by far in the Monsterverse. Like his portrayal in the Toho-produced Godzilla movies, the Godzilla of the Monsterverse has the same strength, size, and abilities, like radiation absorption and atomic breath. While displaying no particular affinity for humanity, the Monsterverse’s Godzilla also acts as a warrior against other kaiju out to destroy the world, with Godzilla triumphing over them all in each of his Monsterverse movies.

Godzilla’s closest rival and arguably his most formidable opponent is Skull Island’s gigantic ape Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong, but, in the end, Godzilla won their smackdown while making a friend of an enemy with the alliance he and Kong form against Mechagodzilla in the movie’s finale and later against the Skar King in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. When it comes to the strongest Titans of the Monsterverse, Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Emma Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters summed up Godzilla’s place in the Monsterverse’s kaiju hierarchy best – “Long live the king.”

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be released in theaters on March 26th, 2027.