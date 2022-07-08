Moon Knight Writer Addresses a Possible Thor: Love and Thunder Tease in Finale

✖

tie into Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+, and the series has shifted into the difficulties of mental health and the issues of multiple personalities. The series has gone into the realm of Marc Spector and Steven Grant, and the final episode has a major spoiler for the latter. Apparently, the series may tie into Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder.

"You know, I don't know what they are doing in [Thor: Love and Thunder]. My honest answer is-I don't know…You do have to wonder. I'm really excited to see it. You know, it is a question on my mind. I'm like curious when I see Thor, like, 'Is there going to be something? Is there not?' That's kind of like—well, that's the thing at Marvel when you're writing for them is that they're very, very creatively collaborative, but you are kind of in your silo, your show." Portman looks noticeably buff in the trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder" and it isn't a VFX trick. The actress trained very hard to get her 'Mighty Thor' physique and, it really shows when she makes her first appearance. Portman previously revealed to Vanity Fair the details of her workouts and training.

"It was really fun," the actress stated. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. "

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

