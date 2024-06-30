Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI "Scam" After Unauthorized Use of His Voice

AI has become a huge topic of concern in Hollywood ever since last year's WGA and SAG strikes put focus on the issue. In the last year or so, we have seen many famous actors calling out AI ranging from Marvel star Clark Gregg, who testified in front of Congress last year as they considered the No Fakes Act, to Tom Hanks, who warned fans when his likeness was used without his permission in a commercial. Now, Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman is calling out AI due to his familiar voice being a frequent choice for AI-generated voice imitations. It appears Freeman has become aware of a TikToker named @JustinesCameraRoll who went viral for pretending to be the actor's niece by using AI to imitate his voice. Freeman took to Twitter this week to address the issue.

"Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me. Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection," Freeman posted. You can view the post below:

Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me. Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) June 28, 2024

Fran Drescher Warns Against AI in SAG Awards Speech:

(Photo: Fran Drescher's SAG Awards speech. - Netflix)

During the SAG Awards in February, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher gave a speech and spoke more about the dangers of AI.

"This was a seminal moment in our union's history that has set the trajectory for many generations to come. Not afraid but brave, not weak but empowered, not peons but partners," Drescher said during the speech. "During the fight for a better TV theatrical contract, global ideas emerged. AI will entrap us in a matrix where none of us know what's real. If an inventor lacks empathy and spirituality, perhaps that's not the invention we need. Dystopia stories can also become a self-fulfilling prophecy. We should tell stories that spark the human spirit, connect us to the natural world, and awaken our capacity to love unconditionally."

"What does female leadership look like to women and girls?" she continued. "We don't have to emulate male energy, but rather lead with intellect, compassion, wisdom – and still rock a red lip. Sometimes it's hard to see the frame when you're in the picture. But a renaissance can happen. We each can work to develop empathy within ourselves. Collectively, the paradigm will shift toward peace and harmony. All of us hold in our hearts, the gentle whisper of true love. I am honored to be your president, as we now enter our golden age."

Stay tuned for more updates about AI in Hollywood.