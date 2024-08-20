Rachel Zegler’s Y2K Trailer Released by A24

Y2K has a brand new trailer for Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut. A24 enlisted the former Saturday Night Live funny man for a disaster comedy which releases on December 6. The movie stars Rachel Zeigler, Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison as three teens who are tasked with surviving the chaotic night of New Year’s Eve 1999. Younger Readers might want to know that there was an Internet conspiracy that the world would end when the clock struck midnight into the year 2000. Mooney’s Direction takes great pains to paint that transitional period in Vivid color. From wardrobe to set design this really does feel like the Y2K era.

Evan Winter helped write the script along with Mooney. The cast for Y2K includes Alicia Silverstone, Mason Gooding, Lachlan Watson, The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, Miles Robbins, Eduardo Franco Fred Hechinger and Daniel Zolghadri. A24 is bringing in the big guns to help with digital effects with Wētā Workshop bringing the apocalypse to the big screen. If this sounds like intermittent chaos, that’s probably because it will be. A lot of A24’s recent hits have been the beneficiaries of strange concepts played out to their logical extremes. (See Everything Everywhere All At Once, Civil War and I Saw The TV Glow for more.)

Y2K Dials Up The Strange Effects Of Nostalgia

Y2K takes things back to the millenium.

One of the biggest draws of a movie like Y2K is the current obsession with the early Aughts in popular culture. For some viewers, nothing may symbolize that era of music quiet like Limp Bizkit and the Nu Metal bands that sprung up around the turn of the millennium. In a wild turn of events, front man Fred Durst appears in Y2K as a fictionalized version of himself. IndieWire talked to Kyle Mooney about directing one of the era’s most iconic performers in a very different arena. (2024 has weirdly become the year of Durst as the singer had a role in I Saw the TV Glow as well.) Needless to say, the comedian was shaken.

“There was a moment in the making of the movie where I was on a stage and there were several background actors in front of me and Fred was present as well,” Mooney said. “It was that surreal moment where something feels circular, like, ‘Oh, I am living the dream. I don’t even know if I ever dreamt this in 1999, but I’m experiencing it and it’s incredible.’”

