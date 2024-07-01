Murder Company: Check Out This Exclusive Clip from Kelsey Grammer’s New World War II Movie

Maverick Film Group and Complex Corp have provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at a scene from Murder Company, a new World War II drama starring Kelsey Grammer, William Moseley, Pooch Hall, Gilles Marini, and Joe Anderson. In the clip, a quartet of Allied soldiers (“The 82nd Airborne, baby — plus a Frenchman”) prepare a siege on a German military installation that will see them overwhelmed by superior numbers, 300-style. Nevertheless, the plan is to take out a high value target with sniper fire, and where they’re set up, they seem pretty convinced they can actually make it work.

Dropping just after July 4 — Independence Day in the U.S. — the movie will open in select theaters, but also give audiences a chance to watch some Nazis get shot in the comfort of their own home as it drops on digital rental and sales platforms on Friday. You can see the clip above.

“Murder Company is an exhilarating homage to classic WWII films, like Saving Private Ryan, with intense action and heartfelt storytelling,” Complex Corp President Ian Niles said in a statement when they acquired the film’s distribution rights earlier this year (via Variety). “Can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The name of the movie seems pretty self-explanatory: the group appears to be on an assassination mission, hoping to take out a key target with surgical precision rather than just dropping a bomb on a whole camp. And it all takes place during the D-Day invasion, more or less cementing one of history’s greatest ticking clocks, because we know there’s mayhem and bloodshed going on everywhere in the war at that point.

Directed by Shane Dax Taylor from a screenplay by Jesse Mittelstadt, Murder Company stars William Moseley, Pooch Hall, Gilles Marini, Joe Anderson, and Kelsey Grammer. It seems to be another movie that’s positioned to allow Grammer to break out the intimidating glower that he used on Boss, a role that broke with his friendly and comedic reputation. The star is currently reprising his role as Frasier Crane on Paramount+’s revival of Frasier, which is filming its second season right now with an eye toward a release on the streaming platform later this year.

Per the movie’s official synopsis, “In the midst of the D-Day invasion, a group of US soldiers are given orders to smuggle a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target.”

Murder Company will release In Select Theaters, On Digital and On Demand on July 5th, 2024.