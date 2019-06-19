Adam Sandler’s Latest Netflix Original Sets a New Record for the Streaming Service

As Netflix continues relaxing on their viewer statistics, one of their most recent properties has apparently been breaking all kinds of records. That’s right, the Adam Sandler-produced Murder Mystery is now resting atop the charts for the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original film. According to the streaming giant’s comedy Twitter account, over 30.8 million accounts tuned in to watch the film this weekend, 13.37m stateside and an additional 17.49 internationally.

If you remember back to last year, it had been revealed that Netflix only tallies views when at least 70 percent of the property has been viewed, meaning those 30.8 accounts watched over one hour and eight minutes of the one hour, 37-minute film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days – the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

“When initially reached for comment, a rep for Netflix said, ‘We don’t’ have anything to add beyond the tweet,’” one trade report previously said. “However, in a rare move by the company, a spokesperson later explained to EW that Netflix only counts once a view surpasses 70 percent of the total running time, including credits. When an account is counted, it ‘may include multiple views and viewers but is only counted once.’”

Murder Mystery is another film in the ever-expanding deal between Netflix and Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. The two parties originally agreed on a four-picture deal in 2014 before doubling down on a second deal with the same terms in 2017.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” Sandler said in a statement when the second deal was announced. “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Have you tuned into Murder Mystery yet? If so, let us know what you thought of it in the comments below!

Murder Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.