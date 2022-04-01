Beloved Adam Sandler Movie Returning to Netflix

Not everything that happens on April Fool’s Day is a joke. At the start of every month, streaming services like Netflix add a bunch of movies and TV shows to their lineups as new streaming contracts begin. The first day of the month is always the biggest day for new additions on Netflix, and April is no exception. Friday, April 1st will see quite a few titles added to Netflix’s streaming roster, including one of the biggest hits of Adam Sandler’s career.

The Sandman and Netflix have formed quite the partnership over the years, and just about every one of the actor’s films that hits Netflix delivers great numbers. That will likely be the cast in the coming weeks, as Grown Ups makes its way back to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grown Ups remains one of Sandler’s most popular films, thanks in part to well-known co-stars like Chris Rock, David Spade, and Kevin James. The film has been on Netflix before, and fans were disappointed to see it go, but it will be rejoining the lineup on Friday morning.

Good news for Netflix users: Grown Ups is far from the only exciting title arriving on the service this weekend. Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix on April 1st:

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

Are you excited to see Grown Ups return to Netflix? Let us know in the comments!