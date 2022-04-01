Beloved Adam Sandler Movie Returning to Netflix

Not everything that happens on April Fool’s Day is a joke. At the start of every month, streaming services like Netflix add a bunch of movies and TV shows to their lineups as new streaming contracts begin. The first day of the month is always the biggest day for new additions on Netflix, and April is no exception. Friday, April 1st will see quite a few titles added to Netflix’s streaming roster, including one of the biggest hits of Adam Sandler’s career.
The Sandman and Netflix have formed quite the partnership over the years, and just about every one of the actor’s films that hits Netflix delivers great numbers. That will likely be the cast in the coming weeks, as Grown Ups makes its way back to Netflix.
Grown Ups remains one of Sandler’s most popular films, thanks in part to well-known co-stars like Chris Rock, David Spade, and Kevin James. The film has been on Netflix before, and fans were disappointed to see it go, but it will be rejoining the lineup on Friday morning.
Good news for Netflix users: Grown Ups is far from the only exciting title arriving on the service this weekend. Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix on April 1st:
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM
Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM
The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES
Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)
