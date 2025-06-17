Netflix Is About To Lose 8 of Its Originals, So Stream Them While You Can

Netflix is dropping eight of its original titles from its catalog, and as streaming exclusives, there may be no other way to watch them unless they are reinstated some day. The Netflix original films The Hater and MILF are departing the service, along with the comedy specials Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts, and Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off. The Netflix original series leaving are The Twelve, Bitter Daisies, Harvey Girls Forever!, and Call My Agent! Their departures from Netflix are scheduled throughout the month of July, so there is more time to watch some of them than others.

Netflix has announced its full plans for “content churn” in July, and it includes a surprising number of original titles. The Polish thriller The Hater is leaving first on July 6th, nearly five years after its premiere on the service. The movie is about a young man beginning his career in public relations and quickly descending into the dark underworld of social media manipulation. With no official physical release and no alternate licensing deal, there will be no legal way to watch this movie once it leaves Netflix.

A few days later, the Belgian thriller series The Twelve leaves Netflix on July 10th. The show is about a unique murder case and the jurors called in to deliberate. This show is available to stream on other platforms in certain territories, so it won’t be gone from the internet completely. However, the 2018 French comedy MILF is not currently available anywhere else. It leaves Netflix on July 15th, with no word on where it might be available next.

On July 17th, the Netflix original series Bitter Daisies departs as well. This Spanish drama concerns a police officer investigating a disappearance in a small town and discovering much more than she bargained for. This show aired on network TV in Spain, so it may be available to watch elsewhere today. Similarly, the animated series Harvey Girls Forever! was a co-production with other studios, and it is also available to rent or purchase digitally on PVOD stores like Prime Video and YouTube. It may not be hard to find after it leaves Netflix on July 18th.

Next up is the French dramedy Call My Agent!, departing Netflix on July 22nd. This show first premiered in 2015, making it one of the oldest titles to leave the streaming catalog next month. It can also be rented or purchased digitally here in the U.S.

Finally, the comedy specials leave Netflix last — Soup to Nuts on July 25th, and Laughing My Mask Off on July 31st. The first is a one-hour stand-up comedy special on awkward moments in Normand’s personal life, while the other combines fan-favorite stand-up moments by three comedians from Kevin Hart’s comedy crew, the Plastic Cup Boyz. They are Will “Spank” Horton, Na’im Lynn, and Joey Wells.

Netflix frequently drops titles from its catalog to make space for new ones, and the reasons may vary from performance to licensing deals and anything in between. For now, fans can only watch their favorites while they can and hope that these titles return to an accessible platform soon.