Netflix Users Have Less Than 24 Hours to Watch One of the Best Movies of the 2010s

Netflix subscribers have less than 24 hours to stream one of the best movies of the 2010s, because come March 1 the movie will be removed from the subscription service. Of course, it could return in the future, but there is no guarantee this will happen, let alone a date for subscribers to anticipate. The movie has come and gone from Netflix over the years though, so it is reasonable to expect it will return at some point.

The movie in question specifically came out in 2010 and was notably nominated for Best Picture that year at the 83rd Academy Awards alongside the likes of Black Swan, The Fighter, The Kids Are All Right, 127 Hours, The Social Network, Toy Story 3, True Grit, Winter’s Bone, and The King’s Speech, the last of which it ended up losing to. It did win four awards at the show though: Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

The movie is, for those that have not connected the dots, Inception, a science action film from Christopher Nolan and that stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Following Nolan’s success with Batman, Inception resonated with many, as evident by grossing over $837 million at the box office, which made it the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. Meanwhile, over on Rotten Tomatoes, it impressed both critics and consumers alike, as evident by its scores of 87 and 91, respectively.

The movie is widely considered one of the best movies of its time, which is no surprise when you consider it is Nolan’s fourth most lucrative production to date, behind only a couple Batman movies and the newer Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, it is DiCaprio’s second biggest project to date, behind only the legendary Titanic.

Inception is obviously an easy recommendation for not just Christopher Nolan and Leonardo DiCaprio fans, but movie enthusiasts in general. And unlike some films from the early 2010s, which may not hold over a decade later, Inception is still as great as it was 15 years ago.

Joining Inception through the Netflix door on March 1 are 29 other movies. However a ton of films are set to take their place. That said, while March 1 is right around the corner, and while Inception runs at a lengthy 148 minutes, there is still time to check it out before it departs Netflix.

