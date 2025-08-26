Netflix Is Finally Getting Some Spider-Man Movies Back

Earlier this year, Netflix was something of a destination for Spider-Man fans. The original Sam Raimi trilogy was available to stream on the service, as were the two Amazing Spider-Man films and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. All six of those films, however, were removed in quick succession over the summer, leaving Netflix without any Spidey titles. That will fortunately change when the calendar flips to September and a couple of Spider-Man movies make their return to Netflix.

In the recently released newsletter for September, Netflix revealed that two of its previous Spider-Man titles are going to be making their way back to the streaming roster. September 1st will bring both of Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man films to Netflix, once again giving users the chance to hang out with their favorite friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be added back to Netflix’s roster on Monday, though none of the other Spider-Man titles will be joining them. Given how often the Toby Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy jumps around streaming services, though, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see those films come back in the future.

For now, the only Marvel films available on Netflix are from Sony’s defunct universe of Spider-Man characters. Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter are all still streaming on the service.

What’s Coming to Netflix in September?

Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man duology might be a highlight of Netflix’s early September lineup, but these titles are far from the only big additions at the start of the month. September 1st will also see Netflix add popular films like Shrek, Billy Madison, Bridesmaids, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Inglorious Basterds, and more.

You can check out a complete list of Netflix’s September 1st additions below, and you can find the full September additions calendar here.

8 Mile

A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Billy Madison

The Boy Next Door

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bridesmaids

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicken Run

Dennis the Menace

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Good Advice

The Four Seasons

Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Inglourious Basterds

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Knocked Up

LA LA Land

The Land Before Time

Liar Liar

Limitless

Long Shot

Money Talks

Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

Paddington

Phantom Thread

Puss in Boots

The Rookie (1990)

The Running Man

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Stand by Me

We’re the Millers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory