Netflix Is Finally Getting Some Spider-Man Movies Back

Earlier this year, Netflix was something of a destination for Spider-Man fans. The original Sam Raimi trilogy was available to stream on the service, as were the two Amazing Spider-Man films and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. All six of those films, however, were removed in quick succession over the summer, leaving Netflix without any Spidey titles. That will fortunately change when the calendar flips to September and a couple of Spider-Man movies make their return to Netflix.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In the recently released newsletter for September, Netflix revealed that two of its previous Spider-Man titles are going to be making their way back to the streaming roster. September 1st will bring both of Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man films to Netflix, once again giving users the chance to hang out with their favorite friendly neighborhood web-slinger.
The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be added back to Netflix’s roster on Monday, though none of the other Spider-Man titles will be joining them. Given how often the Toby Maguire-starring Spider-Man trilogy jumps around streaming services, though, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see those films come back in the future.
For now, the only Marvel films available on Netflix are from Sony’s defunct universe of Spider-Man characters. Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter are all still streaming on the service.
What’s Coming to Netflix in September?
Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man duology might be a highlight of Netflix’s early September lineup, but these titles are far from the only big additions at the start of the month. September 1st will also see Netflix add popular films like Shrek, Billy Madison, Bridesmaids, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Inglorious Basterds, and more.
You can check out a complete list of Netflix’s September 1st additions below, and you can find the full September additions calendar here.
8 Mile
A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Billy Madison
The Boy Next Door
Boyz n the Hood
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bridesmaids
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chicken Run
Dennis the Menace
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Good Advice
The Four Seasons
Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Inglourious Basterds
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
Knocked Up
LA LA Land
The Land Before Time
Liar Liar
Limitless
Long Shot
Money Talks
Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5
Paddington
Phantom Thread
Puss in Boots
The Rookie (1990)
The Running Man
Shark Tale
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Stand by Me
We’re the Millers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory