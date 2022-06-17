Chris Hemsworth Teases Netflix's Spiderhead Trailer Release

✖

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth is teasing the imminent arrival of a trailer for his next big movie – and it isn't Thor: Love & Thunder! Hemsworth is starring in Netflix's new crime-drama Spiderhead, alongside Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) and others. The film is directed by Top Gun and Oblivion helmer Joseph Kosinski, who has built a well-earned following for his consistently solid high-concept genre films. Based on the premise (see further below), Spiderhead will be no different. The script was written by Deadpool and Zombieland team Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, based on a New Yorker short story by George Saunders.

Hello there! We are very excited to debut our 'Spiderhead' trailer tomorrow," Hemsworth says in his video message to fans. "But before you can watch, I'm going to need you to acknowledge: Drip on?"

What that cryptic message means is, of course, part of the marketing strategy for Spiderhead. The film is "set in the near future, when convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects in hopes of shortening their sentences. When one prisoner finds himself the test patient for a new pharmaceutical capable of generating feelings of love, he begins questioning the reality of his emotions and sets out to discover the truth."

Teaser photos for Spiderhead have looked very Nolan-esque, with a shot of Hemsworth dressed like a snazzy Miami Vice character driving a speedboat that has Teller's character blindfolded and seated in the back, sandwiched between two big goons. At the very least, fans of Chris Hemsworth are intrigued to see what kind of new character the actor will be adding to his roster, as it definitely looks like something different than we've seen before.

Having Thor: Love and Thunder be one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is just the beginning for Chris Hemsworth, if you can believe it. The Australian star has a second Netflix film – his action sequel Extraction 2 – due out this year, as well. Hemsworth has also signed on for the Mad Max spinoff Furiosa with Anya-Taylor Joy in the titular role; he will also star as Hulk Hogan in a biopic based on the wrestling icon.

Spiderhead will stream on Netflix starting on June 17th.