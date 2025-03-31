Netflix Users Have One Night Left to Watch One of the Best Thrillers of 2022

Netflix subscribers received quite the surprise back in January, when a delicious thriller from 2022 was served to them on a silver platter, despite there not being any kind of previous announcement for the film’s arrival. The Menu was the semi-rare surprise addition to Netflix’s streaming lineup, and movie fans jumped at the opportunity to check out the film, as reflected by its instant appearance on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, all good things do come to an end. Just over two months after its surprise Netflix debut, The Menu is now about to the exit the service’s roster in the United States. What’s an even bigger disappointment is that fans still wanting to watch it have less than a day to do so.

The Menu is going to be leaving Netflix on Tuesday morning, as the calendar flips to April. So if you haven’t seen it yet, Monday night will be your final opportunity.

If you’re not familiar, The Menu is a horror/thriller film that came out in 2022, and it stars stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes. It’s best to go into The Menu as blind as possible, so you won’t find much more information here. Let’s just keep things vague and say that it follows a young couple as they embark on what is supposed to be the best and most unique culinary experience on earth. What they end up getting is not at all what you expect. Maybe don’t watch it right after scarfing down a multi-course meal.

Leaving Netflix in April

The changing of the month always brings some serious alterations to Netflix’s lineup. In addition to The Menu (technically leaving on March 31st), April will see Netflix lose titles like How to Train Your Dragon, Minions, Baby Driver, Happy Feet, Space Jam, Rush Hour, The Karate Kid, and several others. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s April departures below.

April 1st

Baby Driver

Boyz n the Hood

Bruce Almighty

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Elysium

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Interstellar

It

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Legion

Miss Congeniality

Molly’s Game

The Nice Guys

Richie Rich

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Rust and Bone

Space Jam

When in Rome

April 4th

Serena

April 8th

Megan Leavey

April 11th

Pixels

Scream (2022)

April 12th

A Quiet Place Part II

April 15th

Hereditary

April 16th

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 21st

No Hard Feelings

April 24th

Minions

April 29th

Patriots Day