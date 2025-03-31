Netflix Users Have One Night Left to Watch One of the Best Thrillers of 2022

Netflix subscribers received quite the surprise back in January, when a delicious thriller from 2022 was served to them on a silver platter, despite there not being any kind of previous announcement for the film’s arrival. The Menu was the semi-rare surprise addition to Netflix’s streaming lineup, and movie fans jumped at the opportunity to check out the film, as reflected by its instant appearance on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Unfortunately, all good things do come to an end. Just over two months after its surprise Netflix debut, The Menu is now about to the exit the service’s roster in the United States. What’s an even bigger disappointment is that fans still wanting to watch it have less than a day to do so.
The Menu is going to be leaving Netflix on Tuesday morning, as the calendar flips to April. So if you haven’t seen it yet, Monday night will be your final opportunity.
[RELATED: Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streamers in April]
If you’re not familiar, The Menu is a horror/thriller film that came out in 2022, and it stars stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes. It’s best to go into The Menu as blind as possible, so you won’t find much more information here. Let’s just keep things vague and say that it follows a young couple as they embark on what is supposed to be the best and most unique culinary experience on earth. What they end up getting is not at all what you expect. Maybe don’t watch it right after scarfing down a multi-course meal.
Leaving Netflix in April
The changing of the month always brings some serious alterations to Netflix’s lineup. In addition to The Menu (technically leaving on March 31st), April will see Netflix lose titles like How to Train Your Dragon, Minions, Baby Driver, Happy Feet, Space Jam, Rush Hour, The Karate Kid, and several others. You can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s April departures below.
April 1st
Baby Driver
Boyz n the Hood
Bruce Almighty
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Elysium
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Interstellar
It
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Legion
Miss Congeniality
Molly’s Game
The Nice Guys
Richie Rich
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Rust and Bone
Space Jam
When in Rome
April 4th
Serena
April 8th
Megan Leavey
April 11th
Pixels
Scream (2022)
April 12th
A Quiet Place Part II
April 15th
Hereditary
April 16th
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 21st
No Hard Feelings
April 24th
Minions
April 29th
Patriots Day