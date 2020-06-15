Da 5 Bloods Knocks 13 Reasons Why Out of Netflix's #1 Spot

This past Friday, June 12th, was the biggest movie weekend of the entire year so far, as three talked-about projects were all released online at the same time, all in the wake of the nonexistent summer movie season. The day also represented the release of the first true awards contender of the year in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods on Netflix. Critics have praised the film as a whole, as well as lead actor Delroy Lindo's performance, ushering it to the top of many awards consideration lists. That said, one look at the Netflix Top 10 on Monday morning shows that Da 5 Bloods wasn't just a hit with critics, but with subscribers as well.

The final season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why has been a dominant force on the subscription service since its release, but Lee's Vietnam war epic quickly rose past it to become the most-watched title on Netflix. Da 5 Bloods is currently sitting at #1 on the Netflix Top 10, looking down at the rest of the recent originals that have been on the list over the past couple of weeks.

It will be interesting to see how long Da 5 Bloods can stick around at the top of the list. Traditionally, movies have a harder time staying at the top than new seasons of TV shows, just because there's so much more time that goes into watching a series. However, as Extraction showed earlier this year, the right movie can be Netflix's most popular title for some time. Da 5 Bloods has the hype around it to do just that.

You can take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below!