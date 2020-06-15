Da 5 Bloods Knocks 13 Reasons Why Out of Netflix's #1 Spot
This past Friday, June 12th, was the biggest movie weekend of the entire year so far, as three talked-about projects were all released online at the same time, all in the wake of the nonexistent summer movie season. The day also represented the release of the first true awards contender of the year in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods on Netflix. Critics have praised the film as a whole, as well as lead actor Delroy Lindo's performance, ushering it to the top of many awards consideration lists. That said, one look at the Netflix Top 10 on Monday morning shows that Da 5 Bloods wasn't just a hit with critics, but with subscribers as well.
The final season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why has been a dominant force on the subscription service since its release, but Lee's Vietnam war epic quickly rose past it to become the most-watched title on Netflix. Da 5 Bloods is currently sitting at #1 on the Netflix Top 10, looking down at the rest of the recent originals that have been on the list over the past couple of weeks.
It will be interesting to see how long Da 5 Bloods can stick around at the top of the list. Traditionally, movies have a harder time staying at the top than new seasons of TV shows, just because there's so much more time that goes into watching a series. However, as Extraction showed earlier this year, the right movie can be Netflix's most popular title for some time. Da 5 Bloods has the hype around it to do just that.
You can take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below!
Da 5 Bloods
"Four African American veterans return to Vietnam decades after the war to find their squad leader's remains — and a stash of buried gold. From Spike Lee."prevnext
365 DNI
"A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him."prevnext
13 Reasons Why
"High school student Clay Jensen lands in the center of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend's tragic suicide."prevnext
Alexa & Katie
"Alexa is battling cancer. But with her best friend, Katie, by her side, she's also starting high school -- and ready for whatever comes next."prevnext
Space Force
"A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off."prevnext
F Is for Family
"Follow the Murphy family back to the 1970s, when kids roamed wild, beer flowed freely and nothing came between a man and his TV."prevnext
Pokemon Journeys: The Series
"Young trainer Ash and his new friend Goh become research fellows at Professor Cerise's laboratory, traveling all over the world to learn about Pokemon."prevnext
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
"Stories from survivors fuel this docuseries examining how convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry out his abuses."prevnext
Avatar the Last Airbender
"Siblings Katara and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."prevnext
Queer Eye
"Grab some tissues! An all-new 'Fab Five' serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers, and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels."prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.