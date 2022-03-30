The Adam Project Finally Dethroned on Netflix Top 10 Movies List

The Adam Project has been nothing short of a monster hit for Netflix since its debut earlier this month. In just three weeks, the Ryan Reynolds film has already become one of the biggest original films in Netflix’s history. It continues to dominate the weekly viewership rankings in the Netflix Top 10 as subscribers around the world rewatch it. However, when it comes to the daily rotating Top 10 list on Netflix here in the United States, The Adam Project has finally lost its spot as the most popular movie on the service.

This week, Blade Runner 2049 was added to Netflix’s lineup and it has immediately found a massive audience on the service. The acclaimed legacy sequel from Denis Villeneuve was already a favorite amongst most sci-fi fans, despite its disappointing box office returns back in 2017. The film’s addition to Netflix is now showing just how connected people are to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tuesday’s edition of the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix shows Blade Runner 2049 in the number one spot, just a couple of days after it was added to the lineup. The Adam Project has dropped to second on the movies list.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Blade Runner 2049

“He’s on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth from the only cop who remembers what the truth is.”

2. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

2. The King of Thieves

“A widower reunites his old partners in crime for one last job: an old-school jewel heist that’s the biggest in London’s history. Based on a true story.”

4. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

5. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

6. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

7. A Walk Among the Tombstones

“A drug kingpin hires troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife’s killers, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York’s underworld.”

8. Black Crab

“In the ruins of a post-apocalyptic Sweden ravaged by war and permanently frozen by climate change, soldier-survivors launch a desperate final mission.”

9. Rescued by Ruby

“He needs a dog to help him get into the K-9 unit. She needs a home… and some house training. They’re about to find out how much they need each other.”

10. Tyler Perry’s A Madia Homecoming

“Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up[ with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.”