Beloved Will Ferrell Comedy Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

Will Ferrell has spent years as one of the most beloved and recognizable comedic film stars on the planet. He first made waves on Saturday Night Live but really became a household name in 2003 with the release of two widely beloved comedies: Elf and Old School. Elf is a holiday season staple each and every year, and Old School remains one of the seminal comedies of the early 2000s. It should come as no surprise that the latter is making waves on Netflix.

Old School, from Joker and The Hangover filmmaker Todd Phillips, was added to Netflix at the start of July, alongside plenty of other popular movies. It didn't take long for Old School to grab ahold of the comedy fans on Netflix, leaping onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Old School as the eighth-most popular film on the entire series, coming in just behind Mean Girls.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!