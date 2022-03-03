Hit Dwayne Johnson Movie Returns to Weekly Netflix Top 10

There’s just no quit in Red Notice, is there? The action film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot broke all sorts of records for Netflix when it was released on the service last year. With that trio of stars, the film was always going to be popular, but Red Notice was a bigger hit than many expected, delivering the biggest debut of any Netflix original movie in history. Now, four months after its initial release, Red Notice is still finding a substantial audience.

Following its premiere, Red Notice was a longtime staple of the weekly Netflix Top 10, appearing on the list for 12 consecutive weeks. The streak was snapped last month, but Red Notice has returned once again, starting a new streak with its 13th total week on the Top 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the newest streaming numbers from Netflix, Red Notice clocked nearly five million hours viewed between February 21st and February 27th, good enough for the 10th best English-language movie on the service during that time period. To see a movie drop out of the rankings entirely and return a few weeks later isn’t a very common occurrence, but Red Notice has proven itself time and again as a real game-changer for Netflix.

It should come as no surprise, given just how successful Red Notice has been, that Netflix wants to turn the film into a franchise. Following its record-breaking debut, Netflix announced that Red Notice would be getting not one, but two sequels. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber will be returning to helm both sequels, which will be shot back-to-back. All three stars are also set to return.

In Red Notice, Johnson plays a government agent looking to track down the world’s best art thief (Gadot). In order to stop her plans, and clear his name, Johnson’s character teams up with the world’s second-best art thief, played by Reynolds. At this point, there has been no indication as to what storyline the sequels will follow, but all three of the established characters will be involved.

