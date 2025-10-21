Netflix Just Released the Trailer for the Sequel to One of Its Biggest Movies of All Time (And It Looks Absolutely Bonkers)

While movies like Wake Up Dead Man and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein are rightfully getting all of the attention this fall/winter, Netflix has another major movie on the way that seems to be flying under the radar. Honestly, “major” might be underselling things a little bit. Netflix is about to release the sequel to one of its biggest original movies ever, and the streamer has finally shared a trailer so we can get a taste of the bonkers action awaiting us in a few weeks.

Director Roar Uthaug’s Troll was a record-setting smash hit in 2022, quickly becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English movie of all time (a title it still holds three years later). On December 1st, the service will finally release the direct sequel, Troll 2, and it looks epic in all the right ways. Take a look!

That trailer debuted on Tuesday morning, a little less than six weeks before Troll 2 is set to be released by Netflix. The action is getting bigger this time around, with something called a “Megatroll” being awakened in Norway, ultimately forcing the film’s heroes to form an uneasy alliance with another one of the legendary giants.

Not only is the action getting bigger, but the film itself is going to be massive in scale. Troll 2 is actually the biggest production in the history of the Nordic countries, promising to up the ante from the first movie.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet. To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness.”

Troll 2 will reunite the original Troll director with the main stars of the first film: Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen. Original screenwriter Espen Aukan also returned to pen the script for the sequel.

Given the popularity of the first Troll movie, and the fact that there were only three years between the films, there’s a good chance Troll 2 could actually outperform its predecessor on Netflix when it arrives in December. There will certainly be some competition with the streamer’s big awards contenders, but don’t be surprised if Troll 2 unseats Troll as the biggest non-English movie in Netflix’s history.

What did you think of the Troll 2 trailer? Will you be watching on December 1st? Let us know in the comments!