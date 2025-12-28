Netflix Users Only Have 4 Days Left To Stream Sandra Bullock’s Underrated 2000s Horror Movie

From the sci-fi thriller Gravity to the ‘90s cult classic Practical Magic, Sandra Bullock has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most bankable and respected stars, but even the biggest stars in Hollywood have a few misses. In 2007, Bullock starred in an obscure horror movie that was panned by critics and has mostly been forgotten over the years, and it’s about to disappear from Netflix as the streaming giant prepares to kick off 2026.

December 31st will be the final day for Netflix subscribers to stream Premonition, Mennan Yapo’s psychological thriller starring Bullock as a woman shifting through time as she attempts to save her husband from his impending death. The movie also stars Julian McMahon, Nia Long, Kate Nelligan, Amber Valletta, and Peter Stormare. Premonition has been streaming on Netflix since this fall but currently has a scheduled departure date of January 1st.

Premonition Is a Critical Flop-Turned-Streaming Hit

Premonition has gone down as a mostly forgotten film, overshadowed in the year of its release by blockbuster hits like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Bullock’s other iconic movies, and it largely has to do with its overall underperformance. The movie was only a moderate financial success with a worldwide gross of $84 million against a $20 million budget, and it completely bombed with critics and audiences, holding just an 8% critic score and 50% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has garnered more appreciation in recent years, though, becoming a certified streaming hit. 2025 alone saw Premonition hit the top 10 on both Hulu and Netflix, begging the question of whether Premonition is really a bad movie or just vastly underappreciated.

Premonition is far from the best movie out there, and certainly nowhere near the top of Bullock’s best films, but looking past some plot holes and inconsistencies and a generally overstuffed script, the film is pretty entertaining and definitely watchable. The film is incredibly ambitious with its Groundhog Day-meets-Memento plot of non-linear storytelling and an engaging mystery, all grounded by Bullock’s brilliant portrayal of a woman in distress, and it excels at creating suspenseful atmosphere through eerie visuals and music. It would probably be a stretch to call it a hidden gem, but it’s definitely underrated and better than that 8% critic score lets on.

Where to Stream Premonition After It Leaves Netflix?

Bullock’s fans will want to fit in a final watch of Premonition while they still can. When the movie stops streaming on Netflix on January 1st, it will disappear from streaming altogether. Most of the major streaming platforms have already dropped their January 2026 newsletters, and Premonition hasn’t made it onto any of those lists. It’s still possible that the movie will make a surprise and unannounced return to streaming in the new year or sometime shortly after, but for now it seems poised to disappear. Fans wanting to revisit the movie will still be able to rent or purchase it online.

