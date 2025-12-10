Netflix’s Monster Movie Sequel Is an Instant Smash Hit on Streaming Charts

Netflix has done it yet again: One of the streaming service’s films has officially become a hit franchise IP, thanks to the instant success of the recent sequel. The new film is topping the US Netflix charts and climbing the charts in many foreign territories. At this point, it’s safe to say that Netflix is sitting on one of the biggest and most successful modern monster movie franchises, and they know it.

On December 1st, Netflix released Troll 2 on its streaming service. The film is the sequel to Troll (2022), Norwegian director Roar Uthaug and writer Espen Aukan’s giant-monster movie, built on Norway’s cultural lore surrounding trolls and the history of Christianity’s arrival in the region. The first movie became an international hit and helped propel Norway’s filmmaking community into a bigger spotlight. So, how is Trolls 2 doing?

Trolls 2 Is Already A Milestone Release For Netflix (And Norway)

Troll 2 / Netflix

At the time of writing this, Troll 2 is the no. 1 movie on Netflix in the US territories, and (according to the site) it has peaked at no. 1 in 59 other countries, as well. That list includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Bahamas, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The film has reportedly netted around 29.3 million views since its release, and about 51.2M viewing hours. It’s very impressive to see the ratings from America, in particular, as Troll 2 is a non-English speaking film, a format that can sometimes have limited appeal to American audiences.

It’s also worth noting that Troll 2 is the largest film production ever undertaken in the Nordic countries. Uthaug and his crew filmed on location in the Norwegian areas of Trondheim, Maridalen, and Jotunheimen, as well as overseas in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. The success of the sequel has also sparked a resurgence in the first film, which is also pulling in millions of viewers.

Troll 2 brings back Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen, and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen in the lead roles of Nora Tidemann, Andreas Isaksen, and Kristoffer Holm (respectively). New additions to the cast include Sara Khorami, Jon Ketil Johnsen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Aksel Almaas, and Trond Magnum.

You can watch both Troll and Troll 2 exclusively on Netflix. The sequel film is 1 hour and 45 minutes long and does not have a specified rating (though TV-14 seems to be the unofficial one).