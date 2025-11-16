Netflix’s New Pixar Rival Is An Instant Streaming Success (& It Should Come With A Warning)

Pixar has been relatively unrivaled when it comes to yanking on our heartstrings via the power of emotional animated storytelling. With films like Big Hero 6, Coco, and Up, we’ve been drowning in Pixar-induced tears since the studio’s inception all the way back in 1986, and even through its acquisition by Disney in 2006. In total, only 7 of its releases have a Rotten Tomatoes ranking under 80%.

But it looks like Netflix is attempting to even the animated playing field—this time with a movie worthy of those same tears we shed over WALL-E. In Your Dreams is the streaming giant’s most recent step into animation, and it’s sitting at the number 2 spot on the Flixpatrol Top 10 list. The movie tells the story of Stevie and her little brother Elliot, who journey into the strange and magical landscape of their dreams to ask the Sandman to grant them their ultimate dream—a perfect family. But first, they have to fight off zombie food, their own stuffed animals, and the queen of nightmares.

In Your Dreams Is Surprisingly Heartbreaking

Courtesy of Netflix

“Hilarious, heartfelt, and undeniably real. Everyone will see a bit of themselves in this story. A seemingly simple wish […] takes our characters on a wild and vibrant adventure that shows us just how much beauty and love are in life’s messy parts,” said Pop Culture Planet’s Kristen Maldonado. It seems to really bring that same kind of heart and meaningful devastation that we’re used to mostly getting from Pixar features—heavy on the devastation part. There’s nothing easy about watching children grapple with the impending divorce of their parents, and that’s something that Netflix didn’t really warn audiences of, leading to some kids having some very real, very big feelings. Collin Garabino of WORLD agreed, saying, “The talk about the parents’ potential split-up felt a bit heavy for a kids’ show. I can’t imagine this movie would make children, regardless of their parents’ marital status, feel better.”

Because it doesn’t shy away from complex emotions and potentially painful family dynamics, In Your Dreams is a winner with audiences. It’s visually stunning and incredibly silly, and the cast, with names like Simu Liu, Criston Milloti, and Craig Robinson, delivers amazing performances. But it’s stars Jolie Hoang-Rappaport and Elias Jannsen that really bring the magic to the movie, making this Inception-for-kids film a real hit.

