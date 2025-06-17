New James Bond Rumor Reveals We Might See the New 007 Very Soon

A brand new James Bond rumor indicates that the creative team behind the series is moving fast to cast a new 007. The role of James Bond is one that is very sacred. Only a small group of actors have donned the tux over the course of the character’s 60+ years on the big screen. Daniel Craig was notably the last actor to play Bond with his tenure coming to a close with No Time to Die in 2021. However, many have been wondering who his successor would be years prior to that film as Craig had indicated he was keen to bow out as soon as Skyfall in 2012 and even more so after 2015’s Spectre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of big names like Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Aaron Taylor Johnson have been rumored for the next Bond, though as time goes on, these actors make less and less sense due to age. However, four years after No Time to Die and there’s been little word on the next Bond movie. The film was held up due to a conflict between the Broccoli family (who previously held creative control of the Bond movies) and Amazon, which now owns the rights to the series. However, the Broccoli family is now out and Amazon is fully developing the next Bond film as we speak… and it sounds like there’s a desire to get 007 back on screen sooner than we thought.

no time to die

According to insider DanielRPK on Patreon, the new James Bond movie is aiming to shoot next year. There is currently no director or actor attached, but the team behind the film is interested in Aaron Pierre who will play Green Lantern in the DCU. Of course, the commitment to Green Lantern could prevent him from accepting the role of James Bond if discussions lead to an offer. Either way, if there’s a plan to film next year, it’s likely James Bond could be cast sometime this year. Whoever they choose will need time to train and prepare for the role, so they’ll need to cast a decent ways ahead of the new film’s production.

We know nothing about the new James Bond film currently. It’s unclear if any of the former cast from the Craig era will make the jump, as Judi Dench famously starred in the Pierce Brosnan Bond films and then starred in the Daniel Craig ones. Only time will tell what kind of story the team at Amazon wants to tell with this new Bond movie, but it will likely be notably different from the last iteration. Beyond the films, a brand new James Bond game is in the works and will seemingly star actor Patrick Gibson as the legendary spy. 007 First Light will follow a young Bond before becoming 007, allowing a fresh new take on the character. That game will release next year and likely kickstart a whole new series of games from developer IO Interactive.

Who do you want to see as James Bond? Let me know in the comments.