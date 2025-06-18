New Silent Hill Movie Release Date Announced

The release date for the new Silent Hill movie, Return to Silent Hill, has been announced and it’s not too far away. Up until very recently, Silent Hill has remained a dormant franchise for over a decade. Konami was regularly releasing new games in the franchise, almost competing with games like Resident Evil. However, after Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hill game got canned in 2015, the franchise fizzled out as Konami took a totally new approach to gaming and barely made any notable new games. It was sad for fans who wanted new games in the series, particularly Kojima’s game, but that’s the way it was for the entire Xbox One and PS4 generation.

However, a couple of years ago, Konami finally figured itself out and confirmed it was working on multiple new projects such as the now-acclaimed Silent Hill 2 Remake. Not only that, but it also announced a new Silent Hill movie that would adapt Silent Hill 2 for the big screen. The previous Silent Hill movies loosely adapted the first and third games of the franchise, with the second one being a critical and commercial misfire. However, the first film has largely held a respectable place in the world of gaming adaptations, especially since a lot of them weren’t good at that time.

Now, Return to Silent Hill sees the first film’s director Christophe Gans returning to the franchise for the first time in nearly 20 years. The Silent Hill film will follow James as he enters the foggy town of Silent Hill in search of his dead wife, believing she reached out to him from the dead and told him to come find her. Of course, things get very twisted and trippy, resulting in one of the best horror stories in gaming. Filming for the movie began in early 2024 and was finished at the beginning of January 2025, with some sort of production hiatus caused by a conflict between Gans and producers. Now, Variety has confirmed that Return to Silent Hill will release on January 23rd, 2026, just a month prior to the release of Resident Evil 9.

Only time will tell how good this movie actually turns out, but it seems like it will aim to be as faithful as possible to the story of Silent Hill 2. Of course, this will likely be a 90 – 120 minute movie, so the story will have to be condensed and changed a bit to work, but hopefully the core pieces remain in place. If not, it will likely create a lot of frustration because this is a story that fans are very passionate about.

Are you interested in seeing Return to Silent Hill? Let me know in the comments.