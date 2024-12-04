New Stephen King Movie Starring Marvel’s Tom Hiddleston Confirms Release Date

The latest movie based on one of Stephen King’s many works already has a release date. The Life of Chuck is hitting theaters on May 30, 2025, with Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. Directed by Mike Flanagan – the filmmaker behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep, and Gerald’s Game (the last two based on King’s books) – the film is split into three acts and tells the life story of the late Charles Krantz in a unique way. The plot unfolds backward, packed with plenty of melancholy but still keeping a hint of mystery in the air.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although King is famous for having many of his stories adapted for film and for being a master of the horror and suspense genre, some of his works diverge from these themes. The Life of Chuck, part of the novella collection If It Bleeds, is one such story – a reflection on the importance of leading a meaningful life and the relationships we build with others.

Hiddleston, best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Studios films, also has an impressive collection of dramatic performances under his belt. He feels like the perfect choice to portray the protagonist, and Flanagan clearly recognizes this. “He was a good dancer, but that wasn’t what struck me,” the director shared in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, referencing a dance sequence featured in the film. “I wasn’t amazed by the technique so much as the degree of happiness that was radiating off of him. The look on his face made me smile the same way I smiled reading that particular portion of the book.”

To the delight of many fans, Stephen King was involved in the project, though he initially doubted it would appeal to him. The writer has been open about his feelings regarding adaptations of his works, famously admitting that The Shining wasn’t quite what he had envisioned. So, it’s easy to see why he might have been hesitant at first.

Flanagan revealed that King approached the project with skepticism. “His initial responses to me were a little like, ‘Oh, okay. Yeah. If you think that’s a movie…,’” he said. “He did say several times that he thought it would be a challenge to get it supported through traditional means.” In the end, however, King described the adaptation of The Life of Chuck as a “happiness machine.”

If the story’s creator is praising and approving it, chances are it will resonate with the general public. Proof of this is its win at the TIFF People’s Choice Award, where the film was screened and won best picture of the year, deeply moving audiences. With that in mind, it’s safe to say it could be a strong contender for the 2026 Oscar season.

The movie has already got an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, with some really positive reviews so far. Plus, along with Hiddleston, it will also feature several big names like Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nick Offerman, Mia Sara, Heather Langenkamp, Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, Carl Lumbly, and more.

The Life of Chuck will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.