New Tim Burton Movie Revealed, And He’s Teaming With a Beloved Sci-fi Author

Tim Burton has been working familiar, fun territory recently, returning to his roots with the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and finally getting to do a take on The Addams Family with Wednesday, a series perfectly suited to his sensibilities. He has earned the right to try something different, and it looks like that’s precisely what he’ll do next time. Burton’s diversions from goth trappings and the supernatural don’t always make money, but they do tend to be considered among his best by aficionados: Ed Wood, Big Eyes, and Big Fish are three that come to mind — we might arguably throw Mars Attacks! in there as well.

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According to Deadline, he now has eyes on his next directorial project, and in a rarity for Burton, it won’t be an adaptation of pre-existing IP. Rather, he’s set to team with novelist and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro on a project that the author will script for the director.

Can Kazuo Ishiguro’s Heat Give Burton a Rare Original Hit?

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Ishiguro is a writer whose work is in big demand lately. Klara and the Sun, A Pale View of Hills, and Never Let Me Go were all based on his books, while he wrote the screenplays for Living, The White Countess, and The Saddest Music in the World. His major Hollywood breakthrough came with Merchant-Ivory’s adaptation of The Remains of the Day; his novel The Buried Giant is currently being adapted by Guillermo del Toro. Not all of his work has fantastical elements, but much of it does; a recurring theme in his work is the subject of mortality and life choices.

Tim Burton often gets grief for frequently returning to goth-chic remakes of famous stories, but those are just his guaranteed money-makers. Over the years, he has gone for projects outside that perceived comfort zone, but they don’t always work out. He has been interested in adapting the manga Mai, the Psychic Girl since the ’80s, and bought the rights to the circus-freakshow novel Geek Love in the ’90s. At various times, he was also attached to direct the likes of Cabin Boy, Mary Reilly, and Goosebumps.

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Though the project is likely being kept secret because it’s tentative, we should root for it to succeed. When Burton is in paycheck mode, we get Alice in Wonderland and Planet of the Apes remakes. On the rare occasions he makes original-to-the-screen movies, however, we get Beetlejuice, Frankenweenie, and Edward Scissorhands. All we think we know about the current project is that it’s likely to be set in post-World War II Japan, which should cue lots of unfounded speculation that it’s a secret Godzilla prequel, given Burton’s love of classic kaiju films (as referenced multiple times in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure). Do you want him to do this, or do you want a live-action reboot of The Fox and the Hound with Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter? Burton knows full well he has a comfort zone, but he needs us to want him out of it.

Do you want to see a Burton-Ishiguro collaboration? Let us — and the world — know below.